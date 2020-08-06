William Jewell hires Hagerty to coach new wrestling teams

LIBERTY — William Jewell College announced that Keenan Hagerty has been hired as the head men’s and women’s wrestling coach. Hagerty will be tasked with building the Jewell wrestling programs as the women will be competing for the first time in 2021 while the men’s program is restarting after a 27-year hiatus.

“Keenan comes highly recommended by people all over the college wrestling community,” William Jewell Director of Athletics Tom Eisenhauer said. “His familiarity with GLVC wrestling will help position us for success in a very competitive league.”

Hagerty comes to the Cardinals from Maryville University where he has spent four years as the top assistant on the Saints staff. During that time, he has helped Maryville to 19 All-Great Lakes Valley Conference selections, 15 NCAA-II national qualifiers, seven All-Americans and one national champion. Additionally, the Saints excelled in the classroom with Hagerty on staff having won three straight National Wrestling Coaches Association Academic Team National Championships, including setting a new Division II wrestling GPA record with a 3.556 mark in 2020.

“I am excited to join William Jewell College and bring men’s and women’s wrestling to the campus,” Hagerty said. “I look forward to moving back to the Kansas City area where wrestling is such a high priority.

“There is a very bright future for William Jewell wrestling and I am eager to get started.”

Hagerty attended Blue Springs High School where he won a state championship under his father, Mike, a 2016 inductee into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

“From early in the search process, I was impressed with Keenan’s passion and enthusiasm for the sport,” Eisenhauer added. “We’re excited to be the only NCAA-II wrestling program in Kansas City and to have someone who is a product of Kansas City wrestling lead the program is a perfect fit.”