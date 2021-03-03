LIBERTY — A combined 18 boys wrestlers from Liberty and Liberty North finished in the top 3 at the Missouri Class 4 Sectional 4 tournament Saturday, Feb. 27 at Staley High School.
Liberty
Liberty boys wrestling won six individual sectional titles as all 13 Blue Jays competitors advanced to the state tournament.
Hunter Taylor (106), Easton Hilton (126), Kage Lenger (138), Wentric Williams III (182), Jack Horn (195) and Jeremiah Cabuyaban (285) won the sectional championship in their weight classes.
Christopher Coates (120) was the lone Blue Jay who did not advance to the first-place finals match, but he navigated the consolation bracket on his way to beating Daniel Hampton of Blue Springs South by pinfall in the first minute of his third-place match.
Liberty North
Five Eagles earned themselves a bid for the state tournament with top 3 finishes at sectionals.
Michael Domino (106) was the only Eagle to advance to the championship match, but it was tough sledding against an undefeated Hunter Taylor of Liberty. Domino lost by pinfall in the second period.
James Lovelady (113), Joseph Knight (132), Dylan Alft (138) and Trevor Thorn (170) battled through the consolation bracket to ultimately take third place and keep their seasons alive.
Nathan Sola (152) also earned a spot in the third-place match, but lost by 5-0 decision to Logan Linard of Oak Park.
The competitors who advanced will compete in the Missouri Class 4 boys wrestling state tournament March 13 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.