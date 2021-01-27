LIBERTY — The Liberty and Liberty North girls wrestling teams finished up their regular-season schedule heading into the district tournament with the Liberty North Soaring Eagle Scramble Friday, Jan. 22 at Liberty North High School.
Liberty North
The host Eagles finished with three first-place winners in Mckenzie Bean (117-B), Kate Shriver (174-A) and Kate Grundy (195-A).
Bean earned three pinfall victories, her toughest being in the opening round as she needed one minutes, 19 seconds to finish off Rachel Mason of St. Joe Central. Bean took down her next two opponents in 21 seconds and in 45 seconds respectively.
Shriver had the same results, although her opening match required a second round before getting the pinfall over Ryleigh Strunk of Harrisonville. Shriver’s three wins pushed her record to 14-3 on the season.
Grundy required a bit more determination with each match going into the second round. She needed a little more time for each victory, securing her third pinfall in the closing seconds of the second round in her match against Riley Seaboldt of Harrisonville. Grundy has a 24-2 record.
Madelyn Hartman (107-B) and Payton Matthews (127-B) took second place in their divisions.
Hartman advanced over Miriya Stiles of Blue Springs in a no contest, but lost to Madison Rulon of Oak Park via pinfall.
Matthews scored a first-round pinfall over Brooklyn Mecham of Lee’s Summit North before suffering the reverse fate against Lydia Nelson of Kirksville. Matthews is 20-14 on the season.
Erma Williams (151-A) finished in fourth place after a second-round loss to Payge Fuller of Plattsburg.
Williams picked up pinfall victories over Isabelle Tali of Liberty and Cosette Jorgenson of William Chrisman. Williams hopes to build on her 24-10 record so she can repeat as district champion.
The Eagles finished the season with a 10-1 dual record according to Trackwrestling.com.
Liberty
Jaden Breeden (107-A) picked up the only first place for the Blue Jays during the scramble.
Breeden won via pinfall late in the first round of her opening match before earning 7-1 and 5-0 decisions to sweep her division. The freshman will head into districts with a perfect 16-0 record.
Daisy Rapp and Jaden’s sister Julia Breeden placed second at the event.
Rapp lost her opening match against Eve Herlyn of Park Hill after she was pinned halfway through the first round. She recovered with a pinfall victory early in the second round over Faith Howard of Plattsburg before getting a first-minute pin in her last match. Rapp sits at a 14-5 record.
The other Breeden won her first two matches by pinfall, but slipped early in the second round against Chloe Herrick of Harrisonville to finish the competition. Julia’s loss ended her chance to match Jaden’s undefeated record, instead finishing 18-1.
Liberty finished with a 4-4-1 dual record.
Smithville
The Warriors girls also had one last tournament before heading in districts as the team competed in the Knob Noster Panther Invitational Saturday, Jan. 23 at Knob Noster High School.
Veronica McNeece (143) and Allison Dye (235) finished in first-place at the event.
McNeece won her first three matches in the first round via pinfall. She took a bit longer in the championship match, grinding it out past the midway point of the second round for a pin over Liberty Cornell of Seneca. McNeece sports a 15-5 record heading into the postseason.
Dye won with two pinfall victories over her teammate Hazel Lockwood, who received second as the only other competitor at their weight class.
Jessie Edwards (117) and Rylee Robinette (174) also finished in second place.
Edwards picked up two pinfall victories before getting pinned against Chole Herrick of Harrionsville. Edwards' record stands on 14-7 this season.
Robinette won by pinfall in three matches that lasted a total of one minute, 32 seconds. She did not have nearly as easy of a time against Isabella Renfro of Seneca, who beat Robinette with a pinfall late in the first round. Robinette dropped to 15-8 with the loss.
Smithville finished with a 6-1 dual record.
Kearney
The Bulldogs closed out their regular season with the Lathrop Scramble on Jan. 20 at Lathrop High School.
Lexie Cole (235) finished first thanks to two pinfall victories, first over Mesa Welch of Polo and then over Jessica Tanguay of Cameron. The two-time state champion has had limited action during her senior campaign, but she still sports a 9-0 record.
Danica Green (151) and Jaden Craig (195) finished second at the event, although Craig suffered two pinfalls against KayLyn Munn of Platte County as the only two competitors in their weight class. Craig heads into districts with a 10-4 record.
Green opened with a pinfall victory over Alexandria Gonazalez of Lathrop, but got pinned by Justice Brewer of Cameron in the first-place match.
Sophomore Hailey Romero (174) was not in action, but she joins Cole as a Bulldog with unblemished regular-season mark thanks to 14-0 record.
Liberty, Liberty North and Smithville will compete in the District 7 tournament on Feb. 5-6 at Staley High School. Kearney will compete in the District 8 tournament on the same days, hosted by Mid-Buchanan High School.
