Cole wins 2nd straight district title, 3 other Bulldogs advance to girls wrestling sectionals

KEARNEY — Four Kearney wrestlers advanced to the medal round of the Missouri Class 1 District 8 girls wrestling tournament Saturday, Feb. 6 at Mid-Buchanan High School.
The Bulldogs finished sixth as a team with 76 points, landing behind Cameron (177), Marceline (112), Lawson (93), Mid-Buchanan (90) and Lathrop (86). Each of the four Bulldogs who medaled also advanced to the sectional tournament, where another medal round would earn them a spot in the state tournament.
Lexie Cole (235) won the district title for the second straight year. She has her eyes set on a third straight state title in just the third year of girls wrestling in the state of Missouri.
Cole only had to win one match thanks to the smaller district field as the Missouri State High School Activities Association added sectionals to limit the size of competitions due to COVID-19 concerns.
Jessica Tanguay of Cameron beat Mesa Welch of Polo in the semifinals with a victory less than a minute into the match. Cole flipped that result on Tanguay in the final, as the senior Bulldog took her opponent down in 46 seconds.
Hailey Romero (174) and Jaden Craig (195) advanced to the finals in their respective weight classes, but both settled for second place after suffering pinfall losses.
Romero picked pinfall late in the second round of her semifinals match with Zoey Chrisman of Brookfield, but did not survive the first round of her championship match against Hollie Hedgpeth of Cameron.
Craig found herself in the same one match draw as Cole, but she did not have the same success. Abigayle Provance of Cameron picked up a pinfall victory in the latter stages of her semifinals bout with Alexyis Howard of St. Joe Central. Provance accomplished the same feat against Craig in the finals match.
Laney Cecil (102) also earned a sectionals bid as she wrestled her way to fourth place. Cecil traded wins and losses via pinfall on her way to a 2-2 record during the event.
She scored a first round pinfall over Sara Allyn of Lathrop in the first round of the consolation semifinals before succumbing to Maddie Dauber of Marceline in the final minute of the third-place match.
Those four competitors will head to the Missouri Class 1 Section 4 Tournament Saturday, Feb. 20 at Platte County High School.
