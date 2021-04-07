Athlete of the Year: Lexie Cole, Kearney
Cole completed the career sweep of state tournament action as she secured a 235-pound title in each of the first three Missouri State High School Activities Association Girls Wrestling Championships. She ended up settling for runner-up at sectionals, but earned her second district title and went 18-1 in her final year with the Bulldogs.
Coach of the Year: Laurel Shoger, Liberty North
Shoger runs an Eagles girls wrestling program that went from one state qualifier a season ago to advancing four wrestlers to state this season. The Eagles finished the year with a 10-1 dual record according to Trackwrestling.com.
First-team selection
Jaden Breeden, Liberty
Breeden started her high school wrestling career by winning a district title, a sectional title and a third-place state medal. She won most of her 32 wins in decisive fashion as she picked up 24 by pinfall. She only lost one match all season, which was against an eventual 3-time state champion.
Daisy Rapp, Liberty
Rapp finished runner-up at districts and sectionals before she finished one match away from getting to compete in a medal match at the state tournament. She completed her sophomore season with a 26-10 record.
Angel Sanchez-Hernandez, Liberty North
Just two years into picking up the sports of wrestling, Sanchez-Hernandez continued to push past expectations as she finished 23-16 during her senior season. She advanced to sectionals with a fourth-place medal at districts, only to improve her finish by becoming the runner-up on her way to qualifying for state.
Kate Grundy, Liberty North
Grundy took third place at both districts and sectionals before she became the lone Eagles competitor to pick up a victory at the state tournament. She closed out her season with a 34-6 record.
Erma Williams, Liberty North
Williams picked up a runner-up finish at districts and a third-place finish at sectionals to earn her second straight state bid. She finished the year 31-15.
Elaina Gorton, Liberty North
Gorton only had three matches heading into the postseason after facing a shoulder injury in December. She still navigated a crowded field of 235-pound wrestlers as she took second at districts and third-place at sectionals to advance to state.
Emily Knight, Smithville
Knight took second at districts and third at sectionals to become the Warriors lone state qualifier this season. She even picked up a first-round victory as she ultimately ended her season with a 26-11 victory.
Hailey Romero, Kearney
Romero dominated on her way to a 17-3 record and became the district runner-up. Her season was ended prematurely after a pinfall loss during the third-place match at sectionals, but the sophomore established herself as a talent to watch at the 174-pound weight class.
Julia Breeden, Liberty
This Breeden had a great start to her high school career just like her twin. She finished her freshman campaign with a 28-4 record to go along with her way to a district title. She could not get past the sectional semifinals to join Jaden at state, but both sisters look to be top competitors for Liberty going forward.
Veronica McNeece, Smithville
McNeece took second at districts. She passed up the opportunity to take first as a strategy to protect her recovering shoulder heading into sectionals. Sadly, she ended up losing in the third-place sectionals match to end her bid for a state berth. It was a tough finish for a senior who went 20-6 this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.