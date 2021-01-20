Eagles boys wrestling takes 2nd at Suburban Conference invite

LIBERTY — Liberty North boys wrestling took second place at the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 16 at Staley High School.
The Eagles finished with 385 points behind only host Staley’s 488 points.
Michael Domino (106) placed first with a first-round pinfall and a 13-2 major decision before beating Dylan Taylor of Park Hill South with a 8-2 decision in the championship match.
Dylan Alft (138) finished third after a 9-2 decision over Jason Gross of Blue Springs. Alft moved to the consolation bracket after a pinfall loss to Trey Robinson of Lee’s Summit North late in the second round of the quarterfinal match.
Nathan Sola (152), Trevor Thorn (170) and Jacob Stockard (220) took fourth during the event.
The team is coming off a week where the team picked up two dual wins by beating Park Hill 39-36 on Jan. 5 and taking down Blue Springs South 51-27. The Eagles finished by winning the Joe Crouthers Invitational on Jan. 15 at North Kansas City High School.
Girls
The Eagles girls team finished fourth at the GKC Suburban Conference Invitational on Friday, Jan. 15 at Staley High School.
Kate Grundy (195) took first place with four pinfalls, the first three coming in the first round while her final win against Amber Houston of North Kansas City was late in the second round.
Mckenzie Bean (117) and Erma Williams (151) placed third at the event.
Bean opened and closed the tournament with pinfall wins but lost via pinfall to Markayla Lottie of Raytown South in the semifinal match.
Williams started with a pinfall win before losing to Cosette Jorgesen of William Chrisman via a 4-2 sudden victory. She responded with a 6-2 decision over Isabella de Leon of Raymore-Peculiar.
Liberty North girls won the Joe Crouthers Invitational Jan. 8 at North Kansas City High School. The Eagles also beat Blue Springs South 54-6 in a dual on Jan. 7.
