Eagles boys wrestling wins Bronco Invite; Warriors take 6th

LIBERTY — Liberty North boys wrestling took first place in the Bronco Invitational Saturday, Dec. 12 at Lee’s Summit North.
The Eagles scored 207 points to have a clear advantage over runner-up Cameron at 165.5 and third-place Odessa at 161.0.
Michael Domino (106), James Lovelady (113), Nathan Sola (152) and Chas Donnici (220) were all champions in their weight classes.
Dominio won all five of his matches by pinfall, securing each win in the championship bracket in under a minute. Lovelady won his final two rounds by decision after securing a pinfall and a 16-4 major decision in his first two matches.
Sola picked up two first-round pinfalls before needing major decisions of 9-1 and 11-2 to make into the first-place match, where he secured another pinfall at the tail end of the first round.
Tait Horalek (138), Trevor Thorn (170 and Jacob Stockard (195) finished as runner-ups.
Smithville
The Warriors took sixth in the 17-team field with a score of 149.
Kolby McClain (120) and Alex Hutchcraft (126) won the championship in their divisions.
McClain won three matches via pinfall before needing a 3-0 decision to beat Nathan Wishne of Lee’s Summit in the championship match. Hutchcraft picked up all five of his wins with pinfalls.
Jeremiah Boone (113), JT O’Rourke (132) and Riley Brown (160) finished in second place.
