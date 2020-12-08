LIBERTY — The Liberty North wrestling teams had a strong first week of action as the boys and girls teams went undefeated in dual competitions and the boys took runner-up in their first tournament.
Liberty North boys took second at the Grain Valley tournament on Saturday, Dec. 5 at Grain Valley High School.
Sophomore Michael Domino picked up a first-place finish in the 106-pound weight class for the Eagles with four pinfalls, three of which were secured in the first round.
Freshman James Lovelady (113), sophomore Kellen Bolling (126), junior Joe Knight (130), senior Tait Horalek (138), junior Dylan Alft (145), sophomore Trevor Thorn (170) and senior Chas Donnici (220) all picked up second-place medals.
Alft picked up the most wins with four via two pinfalls and two tech falls before losing a 5-0 decision to Garrett Deason of Kearney.
Each of the other second-place finishers except for Thorn and Donnici won their each match until their last match.
Thorn recovered from a second-round loss in a 9-2 decision to David Jacquez of Fort Osage before winning his final two matches to take second. Donnicic lost his first match by 1-0 decision against Zach Olson of Kearney before responding with a second-round pinfall over Trevor Rush of Plattsburg.
Freshman Drew Perry (120), sophomore Nathan Sola (152), junior Trenton Byrd (182), senior Daniel Tran (195) and senior Gabe Conover (285) took third place in their weight classes.
Girls
The Eagles girls team went a perfect 3-0 against their opponents in the first week of the season.
The team beat Park Hill South 42-18 and Oak Park 48-18 in a tri-meet event on Dec. 2 at Liberty North High School.
Liberty North turned around and beat Kearney 36-24 the next day at Kearney High School, making the Eagles 3-0 all-time against the Bulldogs.
Seniors Angel Sanchez-Hernandez (107), Payton Matthews (132), Malia Morales (137), Erma Williams (151), and Katie Shriver (195) finished with a perfect week as individuals.
Sanchez-Hernandez, Morales and Williams earned pinfall victories in each of their matches. Peyton Matthews finished off a 3-win week with a 9-2 decision of Ruby Freestone of Kearney. Shriver had one pinfall to go along with her 5-3 decision of Jaden Craig of Kearney.
Liberty North girls will head to Fort Osage High School for a 10-plus team tournament at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. The Eagles boys and girls teams will take on Liberty and Lee’s Summit in a tri-meet event Thursday, Dec. 10 at Liberty High School.
