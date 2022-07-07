LIBERTY — It was announced on Tuesday, July 5 that former William Jewell College wrestling head coach Kennan Hagerty will become the new director of operations at the University of Missouri.
Hagerty has been with the Cardinals since the fall of 2020. He restarted the men’s wrestling program after a 27-year gap. He also began the first-ever women’s wrestling program in William Jewell history.
“Mizzou Wrestling is one of the most respected NCAA Division I programs in the nation. I am looking forward to the opportunity to contribute in any way possible,” Hagerty said.
Hagerty led the women’s team to their first-ever national ranking this past season. In late November 2021, the Cardinals were ranked 15th in the country, their highest in school history.
Hagerty, also coached Emalie Olson, who became the first-ever individual athlete to achieve a national ranking in William Jewell history. In a press release, Hagerty explained how difficult the decision was to depart from the Cardinals.
“Although it was a very tough decision to leave the program we were building at William Jewell, I am confident that this program is in great hands with the leadership and commitment of both the college and athletic department at Jewell,” Hagerty said.
This is a developing story and more details will be released on a replacement for Hagerty’s position as they become available.
