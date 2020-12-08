Kearney boys take 3rd at Grain Valley Invite

KEARNEY — Both Kearney wrestling teams had their hands full against teams from Liberty last week, although the boys had a chance to rebound with a third-place finish at the Grain Valley Invite Saturday, Dec. 5.
Kearney boys scored 106 points to land behind Fort Osage at 147 and Liberty North at 143.
Eli Ashcroft (132), Garrett Deason (145), Ben Locke (152) and Zach Olson (220) took first place in their weight classes.
Ashcroft picked up a 23-5 technical fall and two pinfalls, including a victory over Joe Knight of Liberty North in their final match of the tournament.
Deason secured four pinfalls and a tech fall before finishing off with a 5-0 decision against Dylan Alft of Liberty North.
Locke had four pinfalls with only one of those lasting past the first round to go along with a 6-2 decision of Jesse Newton of Fort Osage.
Olson started off with a 1-0 decision over Chas Donnici of Liberty North before getting a pinfall over Trevor Rush of Plattsburg late in the second round.
Will Locke earned runner-up in the 160-pound weight class while Gary Jacobs (138) and Daryn Langford (170) finished third in their divisions.
Locke picked up two pinfall victories before losing by pinfall late in the second round of his first-place match against Jeremiah Phillips of Fort Osage.
Jacobs (138) won by pinfall in his first match before losing a 18-2 tech fall against Tanner Barker of Grain Valley. Jacobs responded with a pinfall win and 4-0 decision of Wyatt Moran of Plattsburg in the third-place match.
Langford (170) earned a tough 2-1 tiebreak over Everett Wood of Smith-Cotton before losing 5-1 by decision against David Jacquez of Fort Osage. Langford followed that up with a quick pinfall in the first minute of his third match before dropping a 5-0 decision to Trevor Thorn of Liberty North.
Kearney rebounded after losing a dual to Liberty 62-0 earlier in the week.
Girls
Kearney girls had a tough week of duals with losses to Liberty 18-6 on Dec. 2 before falling to Liberty North 36-24 on Dec. 3.
Kearney girls were only able to get four matches in during its dual with Liberty that the Blue Jays won 18-6 Dec. 2 at Liberty High School. Danica Green (159) picked up the lone victory with a pinfall over Isabelle Tali 56 seconds into the bout.
Ruby Freestone (132) fought hard against Daisy Rapp, but ultimately was pinned right before the end of the third round.
Laney Cecil (112) and Savannah McDowell (117) lost by pinfall in the first round of their respective matches against the Breeden twins. Jaden Breeden earned the fall over Cecil 33 seconds in while Julia Breeden took down McDowell halfway through the first round.
The Bulldogs had a better outing the next day against Liberty North, although the Eagles took the dual 36-24.
Senior Lexie Cole (235) picked up the only nonforfeit win with a pinfall over Elaina Gorton.
