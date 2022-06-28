An incredible stretch of wresting for a local wrestler earned him a prestigious honor on this summer.
Jordan Bell of Kearney competed in the 14U National Duals Greco-Roman Tournament in Indianapolis, Indiana. The tournament pitted the best youth wrestlers from across the country against one another in a two-day competition June 9 and 10.
Bell, 14, competed in the 97-pound weight class where he dismantled the competition. The young wrestler has been part of the sport since age 4.
He defeated all nine of his competitors as he went undefeated during the tournament. Not only did he go undefeated, in eight of the nine matches, he did not allow his opponent to score a single point.
For his performance, Bell was named to the Greco-Roman All-Tournament team, where he represented Team Missouri in the 97 pound division.
