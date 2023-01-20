Local Kearney Wrestlers

Carter Temple and Roman Stewart pose after winning Winter Nationals in Omaha, Nebraska.

 Submitted photo

KEARNEY — Roman Stewart and Carter Temple, eighth-graders at Kearney Junior High School, went to battle in the Winter Nationals hosted in Omaha, Nebraska Jan. 7 and 8.

This AAU national tournament has been operating since 2015. This competition brought out wrestlers from 15 different states. More than 1,100 wrestlers were in attendance.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.