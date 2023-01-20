KEARNEY — Roman Stewart and Carter Temple, eighth-graders at Kearney Junior High School, went to battle in the Winter Nationals hosted in Omaha, Nebraska Jan. 7 and 8.
This AAU national tournament has been operating since 2015. This competition brought out wrestlers from 15 different states. More than 1,100 wrestlers were in attendance.
Stewart and Temple completed a 32-man bracket by climbing their way to the top of the podium and defeating the competition. They collected the “Gold Champion Chain,” which was awarded to them after winning significant bouts. Stewart is now a two-time champion of the chain and Temple is a three-time champion.
Stewart wrestled in the U14 125-pound weight division. He has been wrestling for nine years with a current record of 35-3. He wrestles for Victory Wrestling Club.
Temple wrestled in the U14 160-pound weight division. He has been wrestling for eight years and has a current record of 35-2. He represents the Greater Heights Wrestling Club.
The duo has secured multiple national and All-America titles and Missouri state championships.
According to a release, they both train multiple days a week, compete nearly every weekend and have a passion for wrestling. Next year, they plan to wrestle for Kearney High School.
