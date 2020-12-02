Kearney wrestling teams aim at continuing postseason success

KEARNEY — Kearney girls wrestling has already made waves in its first two years of having a separate sport from the boys in the state of Missouri.
Senior Lexie Cole enters this season looking for her third state championship. She’s also hoping to bring more teammates along with her as the team promoted assistant coach Nick Ward to be the school’s first head coach of the girls wrestling program.
It will not be easy as the team’s other standout performer Emalie Olson graduated after a nearly perfect season where she settled for second place when she did not make weight before the championship match.
The Bulldogs have eight total returners with four sophomores Grace Breshears, Danica Green, Hailey Romero and Laney Cecil looking to build off their first season wrestling at the high school level. The team is rounded out by senior Danielle Barnes and junior Kailey Rose as competitors with experience at districts a season ago.
For head coach Jake Hill and the boys team, Kearney will look to build on the team’s third-place finish from a season ago. It might be difficult as the team had five state qualifiers graduate, including back-to-back state champ Coby Aebersold.
Junior Eli Ashcroft will return after his state championship in the 120-pound weight class. Senior Garrett Deason wants to improve upon his third-place finish at state as does Ben Locke with his sixth-place medal.
Ben’s brother Will Locke wants to return to state so he can medal this time, which is a feeling he shares with sophomore Gage Green and junior Daryn Langford.
