Kearney High School graduate Eli Ashcroft was named Missouri’s Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award Winner by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
This award is presented annually to a male high school senior based on outstanding wrestling success, scholastic achievement and citizenship or community service. The state winners are evaluated and selected on the basis of three criteria: success and standout performances and sportsmanship in wrestling; review of GPA and class rank, academic honors and distinctions; and participation in activities that demonstrate commitment to character and community.
The DSHSEA was established in 1996 to honor Olympic and World Champion Dave Schultz, whose career was cut short when he was murdered in January 1996, according to the hall of fame’s website. He was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame as a Distinguished Member in 1997 and as a member of the United World Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016.
This award is a reflection of Ashcroft’s commitment to hard work and excellence in everything he does, according to KHS head boys wrestling coach Jake Hill.
“I know I speak for our entire program when I say that we are incredibly proud of Eli for everything he has accomplished so far,” he said. “This is just the beginning. We’re excited to see what he does in the next stage of his life.”
Ashcroft earned four straight state wrestling titles during his time at Kearney High. He will be attending Kent State.
