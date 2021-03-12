INDEPENDENCE — Of eight locals competitors who advanced to the girls state tournament, two walked away with state medals, including a 3-time state champion.
KEARNEY
Lexie Cole completed the career sweep of state tournament action as she secured a 235-pound in each of the first three Missouri State High School Activities Association Girls Wrestling Championships.
Cole’s three-peat was not picture perfect all the way through her high school career. She actually lost the district final during the inaugural girls wrestling season. She also had a late season defeat against Kiara Boldridge of William Chrisman during her junior season and again in the sectional finals this year.
Cole wouldn’t get a chance at the ultimate battle with her high school rival as Boldridge lost to Kyla Cornine of Tipton in the semifinals.
It wasn’t exactly an upset though.
Cornine entered state with just one loss on her resume. She also overpowered Cole in the early going of their finals match. The two-time defending state champion found herself trailing by 7-0 against Cornine as they advanced to the middle of the second round.
Showing the poise of a competitor that has been there twice before, Cole remained calm as she waited for her opening. Cornine had successfully mounted Cole twice before but a third attempt allowed Cole to slide underneath and flip Cornine to her back.
Seconds later, the upset bid was history and Cole smiled as she flashed three fingers to the crowd at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.
Liberty
Jaden Breeden headed into the state tournament undefeated, but she was also on a collision course with undefeated, two-time defending state champion Faith Cole of Lafayette (Wildwood). Breeden hoped to last past the first round of their semifinal match, but Cole closed it out with a pinfall at the 1:52 mark.
Breeden finished off her stellar freshman campaign with a 9-1 major decision over Abigail Jastal of Monet. She also earned 4-1 decision over Makayla Mallatt of Butler in the quarterfinals.
Daisy Rapp (127) lost her opening match against Lily Steigerwald of Francis Howell North. She came back in the consolation round and earned a 6-4 sudden victory of Rylee Caswell of Fulton. She wasn't able to keep herself going on the backside of the bracket after falling by 6-0 decision against Eve Herlyn of Park Hill.
Liberty North
The Eagles advanced four competitors to the state tournament after only having one advance to the event a season ago with Erma Williams, who also became Liberty North’s first district champion from either program.
Williams made the trip again, joined by Angel Sanchez-Hernandez, Kate Grundy and Elaina Gorton.
Grundy was the lone competitor to pick up a victory at the state tournament. She slid into the consolation bracket after getting pinned by Jada Watson of Buffalo early in the third-period of the first round.
Grundy responded with a pinfall victory of her own when she beat Karli McFarland of Central (Park Hills) in the middle of the second period. Her state experience concluded with a pinfall loss to Maggie Myracle of St. Genevieve in the consolation semifinals.
Sanchez-Hernandez (102) lost her first state match by 4-2 sudden victory against Julia Donnelly of Washington. Her high school wrestling career ended with a 7-2 decision loss against Jasmine Alcantara of Raytown South. Sanchez-Hernandez advanced to state just two years after picking up the sport.
Williams (151) lost by 4-0 decision in her opening match against Olivia Chapman of Eldon. She got off to a slow start against Abby Sader of Knob Noster, who earned the pinfall victory over Williams less than a minute into the match.
Smithville
Emily Knight won her first-round match over Carleigh Jones of Fort Zumwalt North with a second-period pinfall. Knight ended up getting pinned by Josette Partney of Lafayette (Wildwood). She went to the wire with Kelsey Burden of Knob Noster in the consolation second round, but ultimately lost by 3-1 sudden victory.
Head back to mycouriertribune.com in coming days for more stories on the girls state wrestling competition, as well as the boys wrestlers for Liberty, Liberty North, Kearney and Smithville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.