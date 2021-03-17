“Coach Brewer used to come out to ‘Shattered Glass’ when he wrestled,” Laws said, placing the Stone Cold Steve Austin connection onto Brewer’s use of the pro wrestler’s theme music and not Laws’ own resemblance to the “Attitude Era” fan favorite.
Laws said the team executed that exact game plan of showing up, dominating the competition and leaving Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence with another state title.
“It became something where we just here to whoop some (expletive),” Laws said. “That was the goal, it was everything we wanted to do in those three statements.”
As for having an attitude though, he said the team leaves most of that in the wrestling room and on social media.
Each of the state champions showcased that mentality of blending aggression, passion and restraint.
It all starts with the senior leadership exuded by Lenger. He’s shown flash as a cross country runner with the attention-stealing shades and he’s known for sporting a cowboy hat whenever the officials will allow him to do so.
But anybody who has talked with him knows that he’s a very humble and down-to-earth personality. He completed one of his biggest individual goals after a four-year climb, yet his excitement rested almost entirely on the accomplishments of teammates.
Williams led an undefeated Liberty Blue Jays team at running back when he experienced that loss. He pushed through the season, injuries and COVID-19 protocols that added an extra postseason tournament on a path that his father always told him was expected.
Williams lived up to expectations as he dominated his finals match with Tommy Hagan of Lafayette in a 7-2 decision victory for the 182-pound state title.
Brewer said it was hard to not get emotional after Williams completed the goal of becoming a state champion.
“He’s such a great kid, he really works hard,” Brewer said. “The adversity he had to go through this year, no kid should have to go through that. When he won, it brought tears to my eyes. Just talking about it makes me want to cry, but I’m just so happy for him.”
Brewer said he’s excited to watch Williams complete his career next year and hopefully finish with a bang by winning another state title.
Jude Axsom took fifth place and Cooper Rider took sixth place as two of three Blue Jays to slip into the consolation bracket. Jeremiah Halter was the final state qualifier for Liberty but he did not place.
The Eagles boys wrestlers set the mark for most state medalists and most state qualifiers in program history as two of their five competitors earned their spot on the podium at the state tournament.
