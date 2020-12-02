Liberty boys wrestling reload with eyes on repeating as state champs

LIBERTY — Liberty wrestling’s “Wolfpack” is fewer in numbers after the boys team won the state championship in dominant fashion last February.
The Blue Jays will enter this season without three of their individual state champions in Jeremiah Reno, Greyden Penner and Drake Smith. Penner had two state crowns while Reno won four times with an undefeated high school record.
Now the rest of the roster will need to show that the legacy of that senior class goes further than just the awards and accolades they accomplished with their performance on the mat.
Senior Kyle Dutton returns as the only Blue Jay with an individual state title that he hopes to duplicate at this season’s state tournament.
Liberty does have three other returners who made it to the championship match and have been chomping at the bit to rectify the result of that match. Senior Kage Lenger (138) and juniors Wentric Williams III (170) and Logan Rathjen (145) all took second place at state last season.
Additionally, the Blue Jays have junior Easton Hilton (113) returning after a fourth-place finish and Jacob Lynn (152) looking to medal after qualifying for state last season.
The top girls wrestler was Deborah Nash, who had a 16-5 record her senior season but after two wins at districts lost back-to-back matches to end her high school career.
Now seniors Jenna Berry (120) and Kai Breeden (103) have the best chances at improving on their previous results from a year ago.
Berry went 7-7 while Breeden was 7-11. Both competitors recovered from first round losses at districts to win one match each before getting bounced in the second consolation round.
