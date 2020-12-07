LIBERTY — The Liberty Blue Jays wrestling teams got the season started with a few dual wins before they went on the dominate at the Leavenworth Challenger tournament in Leavenworth, Kansas.
The Blue Jays boys won the Leavenworth Challenger tournament for the fourth time as the team secured 297.5 points to beat runner-up Washburn Rural (Kansas) that finished with 185 points. Liberty had eight competitors win the individual championship in their weight class with four more finishing runner-up.
Junior Logan Rathjen ran the table in the 152-pound bracket by pinfalls in five matches, including four ending in less than 1 minute, 46 seconds and the longest being a pinfall with 48 seconds left in the second round of his semifinals match.
Freshman Hunter Taylor (106), sophomore Cooper Rider (113), and freshman Christopher Coates (126) won their titles with pinfalls or tech falls in all of their matches. Junior Easton Hilton (132), junior Kyle Dutton (145), junior Jeremiah Cabuyaban (285) secured their titles with a decision victory in their finals after advancing with pinfalls or tech falls in all their previous matches.
Senior Kage Lenger (138) advanced to the championship bracket with two tech falls and a pinfall 21 seconds into his third-round match before earning two decision victories to clinch his title.
Junior Jeremiah Halter (160), senior Jacob Lynn (170), junior Wentric Williams III (182) and senior Jack Horn (195) earned second-place finishes after each won four matches before dropping their final matches.
Senior Mason Younghans (120) earned fourth place by winning his first two matches by pinfall before falling to Alexander Finn of Leavenworth in the final round.
Girls
The tournament does not have a girls team prize, but the Blue Jays would have fared well as each competitor secured the championship in their respective weight classes.
Freshmen Jaden Breeden (109) and Julia Breeden (120) both secured two pinfalls victories each to win their respective weight classes.
Freshman Daisy Rapp (126) secured a pinfall early in the third round of her first match with Alexis Frederickson of Washburn Rural before earning a 9-0 major decision over the same competitor in their second match.
Sophomore Isabelle Tail had the longest road to the title but had no problems getting there as she secured three straight pinfall victories.
Both Liberty teams had already picked up dual victories over Kearney earlier in the week as the boys won 62-0 and the girls won 18-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.