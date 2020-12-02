Liberty North wrestling looks to build on success for boys, girls

LIBERTY — Liberty North boys wrestling enters the second season of a five-year rebuilding project under second-year head coach Lance Moore.
But the Eagles girls under head coach Laurel Shoger have already given the school a taste of what that success can look like.
Senior Erma Williams (152) went 32-7 last year as she became not only the first girls state qualifier in program history, but also the first district champion.
Now she returns hoping to improve on her 2-2 record at the state tournament and lead by example to help get the rest of her teammates to qualify for state alongside her.
Liberty North has some accomplished girls wrestlers who did not advance past the district tournament.
Seniors Kate Shriver (166) and Payton Mathews (135) delivered dominant seasons for Liberty North last year. Shriver finished 29-8 while Mathews was 21-9. Angel Sanchez-Hernandez (103) rounds out impressive senior class as she went 19-11.
Sophomore Jane Grundy (142) looks to improve on her 14-10 record during her first year out for the Eagles while sophomore Naudia Fuimanono is hoping to walk away with a winning record after finishing 10-12 a season ago.
For the boys side, Moore will have junior Dylan Alft (138) as the sole returning state qualifier after Vince Restivo and Andrew Stephenson graduated.
All three wrestlers made it state after qualifying in the blood round at districts. Alft found himself on the backside of the state bracket as well where he picked up one win before having his season end with a 27-10 record.
The Eagles will have sophomore Michael Domino (106) returning after a 21-13 record his first year with the program and sophomore Trevor Thorn (145) who went 18-9. Liberty North also has junior Drew Evans, sophomore Kaden Sullivan, sophomore Nathan Sola, sophomore Trevor Thorn and senior Nick Bogaard returning.
