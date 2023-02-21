LIBERTY — The Blue Jays continued to show their dominance by winning their fifth straight district championship on Saturday, Feb. 18. Liberty scored 268.5 points to take the team title as they topped Staley. Along with the district title, Liberty will be sending 12 wrestlers to the Class 4 State Championship, where they will look to win their fourth straight title.

“We had a great final round, it was a great day overall,” Liberty head coach Dustin Brewer said. “I am unbelievably proud. I am proud of the kids that have come through our program, the kids in our program. I am proud that I have set up the right support system for them to succeed.”

Liberty Wrestling

Liberty's Cooper Rider wrestles during the Class 4 District 4 Championship on Friday, Feb. 17. 
Liberty Wrestling

Liberty's Christopher Coates wrestles during the Class 4 District 4 Championship on Friday, Feb. 17. 
Liberty Wrestling

Liberty's Trenton Bindel during the Class 4 District 4 Championship on Friday, Feb. 17. 

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.