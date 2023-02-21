LIBERTY — The Blue Jays continued to show their dominance by winning their fifth straight district championship on Saturday, Feb. 18. Liberty scored 268.5 points to take the team title as they topped Staley. Along with the district title, Liberty will be sending 12 wrestlers to the Class 4 State Championship, where they will look to win their fourth straight title.
“We had a great final round, it was a great day overall,” Liberty head coach Dustin Brewer said. “I am unbelievably proud. I am proud of the kids that have come through our program, the kids in our program. I am proud that I have set up the right support system for them to succeed.”
Liberty finished with eight individual district title champions as Devon Harrison (113), Hunter Taylor (120), Cooper Rider (126), Gavin Linsman (144), Kolby McClain (150), Trey Craig (157) and Peyton Westpfahl (175) all won their weight class.
Liberty’s Christopher Coates (138) was the final district champion for the Blue Jays. Coates has continually impressed this year as he has amassed a record of 24-1. In the district tournament, Coates pinned all four of his opponents to take the title. According to Brewer, Coates is a self-driven wrestler that passes each test the coaching staff throws at him in practice.
“He is on another level,” Brewer laughed. “For him, it is all about maintaining. We try to throw a couple of little things at him. He comes in and he works hard. He is doing the things that he needs to do for the next level.”
The Purdue Boilermaker commit won the individual state title in the 132-pound weight class in 2022. As a sophomore, he won in the 120-pound weight class. Coates would be the third state champion in the 138-pound weight class in Liberty history if he pulls off the win this weekend.
Joining these eight wrestlers at the state championship will be Cade Dunn (106), Isaiah Hung (165), Donovan Hodges (190) and Trenton Bindel (285).
Liberty will be looking for their fourth straight state championship. The Blue Jays rarely talk about a team tile, Brewer shared. He and his staff emphasis individual goals and then let the team scores handle themselves.
“I think that takes away some of the focus off of the team stuff,” Brewer said. “We talk a lot about if each individual guy does what they should do, then the team stuff takes care of itself.”
The Class 4 State Championship will be held in Columbia on Friday, Feb. 24 and finish the following day.
