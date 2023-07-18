FARGO, North Dakota — The 2023 U.S. Marine Corp Junior and 16U Nationals was hosted in Fargo, North Dakota this week and a list of local talent competed in the illustrious tournament. The girls portion of the tournament ended Sunday, July 16 with the top competitors from across the country participating.

Six local wrestlers represented Team Missouri. The four Breedens from Liberty High School along with their high school teammate Alexis Stinson and Kearney’s Hailey Romero made the trip north.

Liberty Wrestling

Liberty's Lilly Breeden represented Team Missouri in this year's 16U Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.