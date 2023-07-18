FARGO, North Dakota — The 2023 U.S. Marine Corp Junior and 16U Nationals was hosted in Fargo, North Dakota this week and a list of local talent competed in the illustrious tournament. The girls portion of the tournament ended Sunday, July 16 with the top competitors from across the country participating.
Six local wrestlers represented Team Missouri. The four Breedens from Liberty High School along with their high school teammate Alexis Stinson and Kearney’s Hailey Romero made the trip north.
Lilly Breeden, of the 94-pound weight division, defeated her first two opponents by a score of 14-3 and 6-4 before losing in the quarterfinals in the 16U division. Lilly bounced back however, winning her next two consolation matches. She was defeated 6-0 in the consolation semifinal, which put her in the fifth place match. Lilly trailed 4-0 early in the match, but regained momentum, scoring six straight points to win 6-4 and secure fifth place.
Sandy Breeden ripped through the opening rounds of the 16U tournament in the 100-pound weight class. She won her first three matches 8-2, 10-0 and 12-1. She was defeated in the quarterfinals, but she won her next two consolation bouts 10-0 and 6-2 to place in the consolation semifinal. Sandy lost a close match 3-2, which dropped her to the fifth place match. She was unable to win the final match of the tournament, but winded up securing sixth place in a heavily-contested weight class.
Jaden Breeden and Julia Breeden competed in the Junior Women competition. Jaden opened the 106-weight division with an 8-0 win, but followed it in a 4-0 loss. Jaden won 8-0 and 4-0 in her first two consolation bouts, but she bowed out of the tournament in her following match after a 4-0 loss.
Julia earned a bye in the first round of the 122-weight class. She earned an 8-2 win and a 12-6 win to advance to the semifinals, but a 2-0 defeat in that round moved her to the consolation bracket. Julia lost her first match 10-0 in the consolation bracket to end her nationals journey.
Stinson earned an opening round bye in the 225-pound weight class of the Junior Women section. Stinson won her first two matches 6-0 and via forfeit. In the quarterfinals, she lost narrowly by a score of 4-0. She lost her lone consolation match 5-0 to wrap up her time in Fargo.
Romero represented the state in the Junior Women’s 164-pound weight division. Romero was a key force this winter on the Bulldogs as she helped the team win their first state championship.
Romero lost 7-4 and 4-0 in her two matches in the national tournament. This fall, Romero will be wrestling for Doane University in Crete, Nebraska.
The boys portion of the competition will conclude Saturday, July 22.
