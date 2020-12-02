Smithville boys wrestling ready for return to favorite status

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville boys wrestling team viewed last year as its rare underdog season as the team was led by largely underclassmen.
But after the Warriors still found a way to snag its seventh straight team title with a fourth-place finish at state in March.
Now head coach Taylor Middleton’s team will try to build on that success and aim for its first state championship since winning the Class 2 title in 2016.
Smithville will lose the reigning 138-pound state champion in Devan Lewis as well as Ryan Hampton who placed second twice despite a torn labrum putting a three-year gap between those feats.
Otherwise the Warriors will return multiple medal winners and state qualifiers from a season ago.
Sophomore Kolby McClain finished third-place in his first state competition and senior JT O’Rourke recovered from a second-round loss to still take fourth. Sophomore Jeffrey Kobel did not medal but he picked up a couple victories and the experience of wrestling on the biggest stage.
On the girls team, seniors Veronica McNeece, Jessie Edwards and Kaylee Vaughn return after qualifying for state a season ago. All three lost in the first round, but McNeece picked up a victory in the backside of the bracket before finishing her season with a 17-6 record.
