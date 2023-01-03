The Warriors competed in the highly competitive Wonder Woman wrestling tournament at Battle High School on Friday, Dec. 30. Smithville finished in 59th place out of 84 teams that competed.
Gwen Lewis and Ellie Pickett led the team in scoring during the tournament. Both wrestlers picked up nine team points to help the Warriors. Lewis competed in the 140-pound weight class as she earned a bye in the round-one match. In round two, she pinned her opponent from Jefferson City.
Lewis pinned in the next round, which sent her to the consolation round. She followed the loss by pinning her next opponent. Lewis bowed out of the tournament in the following round.
Pickett competed in the 190-pound weight class as she earned a bye in round one. She lost in her first match, but won three straight matches in the consolation bracket. Pickett pinned two of her opponents and the third match was medically forfeited, which allowed her to advance. Pickett lost in consolation round five, but still wrestled well during the tournament.
Kylie Alexander (105) and Ruby Scarborough (110) both finished 2-2 in the tournament to deliver team points for the Warriors. Jozey Scarborough (100), Zoe Yim (115), Danica Ballard (120), Svea Christensen (125), Sage Boone (130), Noellie Parrott (135), Jenna Holmes (145) and Adalee Pickett (155) competed for the Warriors in the Wonder Woman tournament as well.
Smithville will be back in action against Excelsior Springs in a duel on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
