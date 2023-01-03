Smithville Wrestling

Smithville’s Svea Christensen competed for the Warriors in the Wonder Woman Tournament on Friday, Dec. 30. 

 Courier-Tribune File Photo

The Warriors competed in the highly competitive Wonder Woman wrestling tournament at Battle High School on Friday, Dec. 30. Smithville finished in 59th place out of 84 teams that competed.

Gwen Lewis and Ellie Pickett led the team in scoring during the tournament. Both wrestlers picked up nine team points to help the Warriors. Lewis competed in the 140-pound weight class as she earned a bye in the round-one match. In round two, she pinned her opponent from Jefferson City.

