Smithville wrestling teams get individual tourney titles during 1st week

SMITHVILLE — Smithville boys and girls wrestling teams did not take home any first-place team trophies this week, but both groups had some individual performers who stood out in tournament action.
Smithville boys wrestling took second place at its own Smithville Wrestling Tournament Saturday, Dec. 5 at Smithville High School.
The Warriors scored 145 points to land one spot behind Staley at 176.5 points while Platte County took third with 98.5.
Sophomore Kolby McClain (120), freshman Alex Hutchcraft (126) and junior Ethan Muir (152) took first place in their weight classes.
Hutchcraft won four matches by pinfall before earning a 19-2 tech fall over Andy Lipp of Staley. Ethan Muir had his toughest match to start as he beat Thomas Schrader of Staley with an 11-4 decision, followed by three first-round pinfalls before taking a 21-6 tech fall win over Smithville junior varsity freshman Lane Pulse.
Senior JT O’Rourke (132), sophomore Jeffrey Kobel (138), sophomore Riley Brown (160), junior Nick Lawhon (182) and junior Mason Crim (285) earned second place in their weight classes. O’Rourke and Kobel avoided losses until their final rounds while the other three recovered from first-round losses to power their way to runner-up finishes.
Sophomore Evan Harper (195) and junior Tristan Wald (220) took third place.
Girls
The Warriors took sixth in the Park Hill Girls Scramble on Friday, Dec. 4 at Park Hill High School.
Jessie Edwards (122) and Kaylee Vaughan (132B) took first in the weight classes.
Emily Knight (159) and Rylee Robinette (174) placed second after starting the event with multiple wins. Ruby Scarborough received second place despite losing her two matches to Haley Burge of Platte County.
Knight earned a 6-2 decision and pinfall victory before losing by 7-2 decision to Sarina Bertram of Platte County. Robinette earned three pinfall victories before facing the opposite fate in a loss to Clarissa Kissire of Cameron.
Ashley Cummings (127A) and Noellie Parrott (127B), Veronica McNeece (143A), Gwen Lewis (143B) and Hazel Lockwood (235) finished in third place at the event.
Both Smithville teams will have their next event Saturday, Dec. 12 with the girls starting at 10 a.m. and the boys starting at 10:30 a.m. The girls will head to Belton while the boys will enter the Lee’s Summit North Invitational at Lee’s Summit North High School.
