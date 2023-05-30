vaccine

For more information on available vaccines or to schedule a vaccination appointment, call Clay County Public Health Center at 595-4355

 Metro Creative

Important tasks fell behind during the pandemic. Rates are down for routine childhood vaccinations and now is the time to get caught up. Children entering day care, preschool or elementary school will be exposed to new groups of people and new germs. They need the protection of vaccines to help them stay healthy.

The parents of today’s young children aren’t old enough to have experienced the devastating effects of some vaccine preventable diseases such as polio and measles. Being of a certain age, I do remember, and I know people who were affected by these diseases. Growing up in Fulton, the home of the Missouri School for the Deaf, I had several childhood friends who were deaf due to measles. I have relatives and friends who were affected by polio. We are so fortunate now to be able to prevent these and other diseases by vaccination.

Pat Carrington is a public health nurse with Clay County Public Health Center.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.