Important tasks fell behind during the pandemic. Rates are down for routine childhood vaccinations and now is the time to get caught up. Children entering day care, preschool or elementary school will be exposed to new groups of people and new germs. They need the protection of vaccines to help them stay healthy.
The parents of today’s young children aren’t old enough to have experienced the devastating effects of some vaccine preventable diseases such as polio and measles. Being of a certain age, I do remember, and I know people who were affected by these diseases. Growing up in Fulton, the home of the Missouri School for the Deaf, I had several childhood friends who were deaf due to measles. I have relatives and friends who were affected by polio. We are so fortunate now to be able to prevent these and other diseases by vaccination.
The World Health Organization has listed vaccine hesitancy as a threat to global health. People may be hesitant to vaccinate for a variety of reasons. Some people are complacent, thinking that they won’t get any disease; some people lack confidence in the vaccine; and for some people, it is just inconvenient to have to make time for a vaccination appointment. We need to trust the scientists who developed vaccine, trust our health care providers and trust in the importance of vaccination.
For more information or to schedule a vaccination appointment, please call the Clay County Public Health Center at 595-4355. My colleagues and I will be happy to serve you for the protection of yourself, your family and our community.
Pat Carrington is a public health nurse with Clay County Public Health Center.
