Trash Bash starts in April

In 2022, MoDOT spent $7.7 million to remove litter from more than 385,000 acres of right of way along nearly 34,000 state highway miles. For 2023, the work of MoDOT crews and additional litter pickup contracts in Kansas City and St. Louis are expected to bring that total to more than $9 million.

 Metro Creative

The clocks have sprung forward and that means it’s time to spring into seasonal cleaning on Missouri’s roadways.

In this transition between winter and spring, the Missouri Department of Transportation turns its attention to the trash on Missouri’s roadsides. No MOre Trash! Bash is an annual outreach of MoDOT’s year-round litter control efforts that encourages all Missourians to “pitch in and pick up” during the month of April. The campaign is designed to help curb the costs of litter control and is timed to clear the roads of trash and debris before the start of mowing season, according to a MoDOT press release. 

