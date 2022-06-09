What to know about dental cleanings while wearing braces

Braces are used to correct any number of dental issues that affect both children and adults. The Canadian Association of Orthodontists says more than four million Canadians and Americans wear braces and are in the care of orthodontic specialists. The reward for wearing braces is straighter teeth that are less vulnerable to decay and injury. A beautiful smile also may boost self-esteem.
While patients’ specific needs will determine how long braces must be worn, the average time spent in braces is anywhere from 18 months to three years. During that time, patients must maintain optimal oral health.
Cleaning one’s teeth while braces are on can be tricky but it’s highly necessary. Failure to clean teeth effectively while braces are in place can cause white spot lesions, which are white stains around the brackets caused by decalcification. This is just one reason to stay on top of oral health. Here’s how to do it successfully.
Consult with your dentist
Dental hygienists and dentists are experienced at cleaning teeth that have braces. Typical visits for routine cleanings will not be much different than visits without braces. The staff will take X-rays and conduct a thorough examination of the teeth. Hygienists know how to manipulate cleaning tools around braces to clean effectively. Very often, cavities can be filled and even root canals performed with braces on teeth, so there’s no need to worry. Should braces be in the way, the dentist can work with the orthodontist and have a bracket temporarily removed and replaced to facilitate treatment.
Clean at home
The Baltimore-based Orthodontic Associates advises braces wearers to purchase a high-quality toothbrush. Ask the orthodontist for a recommendation. While brushing, hold the toothbrush at a 45-degree angle. Brush the outer surfaces of the teeth and braces, remembering to scrub around each bracket. Use the same angle to brush the backs of the teeth. Pay special attention to the molars and the gum line where tartar builds up.
Special “pipe cleaner” brushes can get in between the wires and brackets, pushing out any food particles that are missed by larger toothbrushes. Floss can be snaked under wires to get in between teeth as well; it just requires some finesse. Waxed floss generally is easier to use as it less likely to get stuck.
Some orthodontists recommend brushing three times per day instead of two while wearing braces. The extra time comes after eating lunch. A water flosser also may be a handy investment. Water flossers are easier to use than traditional floss while wearing braces and they can remove food particles and plaque effectively.
Individuals who wear braces should bring any cleaning or oral health concerns to their dentists’ or orthodontists’ attention.
