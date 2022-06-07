William "Bill" Calvin Covey, Sr.
Bill Covey Sr., 78, of Liberty, MO, passed away June 3, 2022.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at the funeral home with burial to follow in Glenridge Cemetery.
Arrangements: Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, (816) 781-2000.
